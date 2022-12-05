TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Victims of a two-car deadly crash in Monroe County, Sunday night, have been identified.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville.

Police say the driver of a 2020 Subaru, a 33-year-old man from Hazleton, and the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, died on the scene due to their injuries from the crash.

Three women who were passengers in the Nissan were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Pocono Township Police are continuing to investigate the crash.