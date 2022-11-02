SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday.

According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3.

The cause of death for both individuals was due to carbon monoxide toxicity and the manner of death was ruled accidental, stated Kelley. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Kelley tells Eyewitness News their identity was found using antemortem and postmortem dental x-rays and records.

Dr. John Owens assisted the Coroner’s Office in the identification process.