HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the victims killed in a deadly fire that happened over the weekend in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, just before midnight on Sunday, multiple crews were called to a home on the corner of 17th and Arthur streets in Hazle Township for a second-alarm fire with entrapment.

The Luzerne County Coroner reported two people died in the blaze and state police identified the victims as 77-year-old Baraba Ann Salo, and 78-year-old Fred Eniard Salo Jr.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall was called to the scene and determined the fire was not suspicious.