Victim’s family reacts to Wilkes-Barre Township hotel stabbing

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend Monday evening.

It happened at the Residence Inn and Suites in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police called it a brutal stabbing, they say a hotel employee was chased down by her ex-boyfriend and stabbed multiple times, she is still in the hospital as of Tuesday night.

Eyewitness News spoke with the victim’s sister who tells us her family wants justice.

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday police were called to the Residence Inn and Suites in Wilkes-Barre Township for a stabbing victim.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say Eric Santana walked into the hotel and chased his ex-girlfriend behind the front desk.

“She told me that she tried to run and he kept chasing her down and she fell and tripped and that where he stabbed her in the back. Her fingers are cut up because she was fighting him off the whole time,” said the victim’s older sister Andreiene Kyles.

Santana wrestled with and stabbed the victim several times in the torso with what police described as a large stainless steel chef’s knife.

“We’re very grateful that’s she’s here and he didn’t hit any vital organs you know we were looking at all the possibilities of what could have happened,” said Kyles.

Investigators say a co-worker helped the victim barricade herself in a backroom to get away from Santana.

Santana tried to gain access to the backroom but failed. Police say he wrote “liar” in blood on the door.

“He told them at the hotel that he came to kill her and kill himself,” explained Kyles.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Hospital. Santana faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. The victim’s family now putting their faith in the justice system.

“He needs to stay behind bars people like those don’t deserve to be on the street to try to hurt her again, to try to hurt somebody else, justice needs to be served he needs to stay behind bars,” said Kyles.

Santana was arraigned Tuesday morning and was denied bail. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.