WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The identity of a man killed in a pedestrian accident in Williamsport on Sunday has been identified.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Welch and 35-year-old Russell Scott both suffered severe injuries. They were taken to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment, where Welch later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the driver was a juvenile. It is unknown if charges will be filed at this time.