GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman thought she was filing for a loan online but ended up falling victim to a scam and lost thousands of dollars according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim reported to police on March 15 she had fallen victim to an online loan scam, police say.

Troopers say the victim filled out an online loan application and was then contacted by phone by who she thought was the loan company. The victim proceeded to give the scammer all her banking information, officials say.

The scammer then asked to send money for “processing” her loan, the next day, troopers say the victim was contacted again and asked to buy Walmart debit/visa cards. After giving the card numbers to the scammers the phone number was disconnected, police say.

The victim lost a total of $3,500.