WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre. It happened just after 1:30 Tuesday morning on Blackman Street.

Officers tell Eyewitness News they have found a silver Kia SUV with rental plates from Missouri that was involved in the shooting.

There’s no word if anyone is currently in custody. Detectives are investigating.