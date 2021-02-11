Victim identified in Wilkes-Barre hit and run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Police confirmed the victim involved in a hit and run Wednesday.

Angela Velazquez, 38, a mother of five, was making her daily walk from Kingston to go see her mother in Wilkes-Barre because she doesn’t own a car. Velazquez was taken to the hospital and had to have a leg amputated.

The family is not only grieving after what happened to Velazquez, but they are also mourning the death of 31-year-old Maurice Chapman. Chapman was Velazquez’s brother-in-law and was shot and killed in a Wilkes-Barre double homicide on January 30.

