SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has identified the victim found dead in Swoyersville after a house fire Sunday.

Coroner Jill Mathews stated that 59-year-old Leslie Wiggin was pronounced dead after her body was found inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to Swoyersville Fire Department Chief Marty Mahon, crews were called to the 30 block of Mountain Street around 7:25 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of a house fire.

Investigators believe the fire began in the back bedroom on the second floor. The cause is unknown at this time, a state police fire marshal was called to investigate.