SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County coroner has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on April 8.

According to a release, the victim was identified as Rhonda Pearce.

Pearce was pronounced dead at the scene of the alleged murder that occurred on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin last week.

The death was ruled a homicide due to “sharp and blunt force injuries”.

The suspect, 21-year-old Corey Quincy is now in custody.