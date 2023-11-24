TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia man who died in a drowning incident in Monroe County on Thursday has been identified.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), 31-year-old, Miguel A. Lopez, of Philadelphia, died after a kayaking incident.

PMRPD says on November 23, just before 3:00 p.m., officers from the PMRPD accompanied by several search and rescue teams responded to 125 Beaver Dam Road, for a reported drowning.

Officers on scene say three minors accompanied by Lopez were kayaking on the lake and one of the minor’s kayaks flipped over causing him to be upside down in the water.

Officials say the juvenile was wearing a life jacket but, Lopez jumped in the water to attempt to turn the kayak right side up, but was unsuccessful.

Police say as Lopez and the minors were swimming back to shore but, Lopez, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was unable to keep his head above water.

Search and rescue teams later recovered Lopez’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, November 24.