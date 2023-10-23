WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of Friday night’s fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre has been identified.

According to our media partners at the Times Leader a Wilkes-Barre man was identified as the victim who died after a fatal shooting Friday night on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office said Kyle Declet, 30, after an autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross on Monday.

Upon arrival, police officers found Declet unresponsive in the 200 block of Coal Street from reported gunshot wounds.

Declet was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died, according to Wilkes-Barre police.

The autopsy revealed Declet died from multiple gunshot wounds; Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews has ruled Declet’s death a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it becomes available.