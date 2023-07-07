Image of a PennDOT truck blocked part of Sheshequin Road as crews work on a vehicle that crashed into the Susquehanna River.

SMITHFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been identified by the Bradford County Coroner as the driver of the car that crashed into the Susquehanna River early Wednesday.

According to the coroner, 62-year-old Cathy E. Barry died after her car went off Sheshequin Road and crashed into the Susquehanna River, landing on its roof, around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo group on Facebook described Barry as being beautiful, energetic, and spunky, and would frequent the bingo hall.

Barry’s obituary has been posted online saying she enjoyed fishing, spending time at the cabin and loved being with friends and family.

Services are being held on July 11 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home in Athens, Pa.

The obituary states that any donations in Cathy’s name can be made to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company.