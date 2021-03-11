Victim identified in fatal Schuylkill County crash

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County Wednesday has been identified.
State police say 35-year-old Jessica Andruchek died after her car was hit by another vehicle.
According to police reports, Andruchek was turning left at an intersection of State Route 61 off of East Darkwater Road. Police say she did not have proper clearance and was struck by a car.
Andruchek died at the scene.
