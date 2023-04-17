HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police identified a woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash while another woman was injured in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 14 around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in Hamilton Township.

Through further investigation, police said a motorcycle with two occupants was traveling along when it failed to navigate a left-hand curve on the roadway and continued straight off the lane into a field.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed into a drainage ditch, causing both riders to be thrown off, due to the impact.

The driver, Alexia Getz, 26, of Kunkletown, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the passenger was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.