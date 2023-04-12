BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has confirmed the death of a man involved in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Butler Township on Tuesday.

According to coroner Jill Matthews, a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Honey Hole Road and Silverleaf Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Matthews stated the driver of the motorcycle, Roy Dalton, 71, of Freeland, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said an investigation determined Dalton was driving the motorcycle and traveling on Honey Hole Road when the motorcycle went off the roadway and over an embankment.

The incident is being investigated by the Bulter Township Police Department.