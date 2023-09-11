SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The woman who died in the deadly Lackawanna County flooding during Saturday’s storm has been identified.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland states 61-year-old Virginia A. Paoloni of Clarks Summit, died after being swept away in the run-off current from Saturday night’s storm.

The incident happened on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township. Paoloni and a companion were traveling up Shady Lane Road near the railroad overpass when they encountered heavy water runoff from the overflowing creek above the tunnel.

Rowland said when the vehicle started to fill with water, the occupants exited the car. Paoloni got caught in the swift current and drowned.

The flooding that hit Lackawanna County was intense and carried over into Sunday morning. In the Abington area, they saw close to 4 inches of rain, receiving approximately 1 1/2 inches per hour.