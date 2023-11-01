SOUTH ABINGTON TWP., LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire has been identified.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, 62-year-old James Mitchell died as a result of inhalation of toxic products of combustion incurred when his residence caught fire Monday night.

A fire ignited just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday on Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township in Lackawanna County. The fire marshal stated the fire began in the living room where the victim was found, however, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but does not appear to be suspicious.

Mitchell’s death has been ruled an accident.