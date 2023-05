ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner confirms with Eyewitness News the identity of a man who was found dead near a car fire in Schuylkill County.

According to the Schuylkill County Coroner David Moylan, a body found near a burning pickup truck in St. Clair Saturday was that of Dominic McGruther, 42, of St. Clair.

Moylan says a forensic exam is scheduled for later this Monday. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it is released.