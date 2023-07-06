BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police released the name of the victim who drowned and died in Bear Creek Township Wednesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to Sunrise Lake in Bear Creek Township, after two fishermen discovered a man that may have drowned in the lake.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the victim, later identified as James Mariner, 59, of Bear Creek, but were unsuccessful.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office pronounced Mariner dead on the scene. At this time PSP notes the death is not considered to be suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 7.