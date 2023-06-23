SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Deputy Coroner Louis Stefanelli identified the woman hit and killed by a car at Sheetz Thursday evening.

According to Stefanelli, Mary Port, 76, of Clarks Summit, died from injuries she sustained after being struck by an SUV.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Sheetz on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township.

South Abington Township Patrolman Scott Siegler told Eyewitness News the victim was walking out of the convenience store when a driver ran over her while pulling away from the gas pump without seeing her.

South Abington Township police are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time police stated they did not anticipate filing charges against the driver.