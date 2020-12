LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Troopers, local fire departments and a dive team responded to a call for a possible fall victim at a pond near Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township on Monday.

Upon arrival, responders did not find a victim in or around the pond. According to Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton, the victim fell into the pond but was able to pull themselves out. PSP says the victim did not sustain injuries.