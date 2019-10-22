Vice President Mike Pence Visits NEPA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vice-Presidents Mike Pence was in Northeastern Pennsylvania Monday he was here to talk about the economy and the future of manufacturing in the United States. Politics–also came up –as we head into the 2020 Presidential Election. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick was with the Vice-President as he traveled to Duryea.

Vice-President Mike Pence received a warm welcome at Schott Glass In Duryea on Monday. He met with employees of a company that he said was an example of how the Trump administration’s economic policies have benefited businesses.

“Since then, this facility, I’m told this facility has expanded nearly five times over.. You’ve created more than 200 highly skilled jobs, and that’s in addition to the more than 1,000 other jobs that Schott has created across America. So let’s hear it for a great American success story… Schott North America” said, Vice-President Mike Pence.

The Vice-President toured the state of the art glass manufacturer. He lobbied for support of the USMCA or the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement which has been stalled in the house of representatives- This crowd was filled with workers from across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I think it’s’ great it’s great business-wise. I think they have to pass that agreement,” said Bill Gnall, Pride Mobility Employee.

After the event, Andy Mehalshick interviewed the Vice-President one on one about a wide range of topics..

Mehalshick: The Democrats have vowed to turn Pennsylvania blue again what say you?.

Vice President Mike Pence: “I think the people of Pennsylvania know that President Trump has delivered on the promises he made to the people of Pennsylvania to rebuild our military and we revived the American economy.”

Pennsylvania supported Donald Trump in 2016.

Joe Biden is from Pennsylvania and some political observers think that Biden, should he be the democrat nominee, pull the Keystone State back to the democrats.

Mehalshick: Can he help put Pennsylvania back in the blue column?

Vice President Pence: “I don’t think it’s about geography I really think that it’s about the agenda about values. The last administration left our military hollowed out raised taxes and increased regulations.”

Mehalshick: Did America abandon an ally?.

Vice President Pence: Not at all: “

We are talking about President Trump’s decision to pull U.S Military support for the Kurds in Syria A longtime ally against ISIS that opened the door for Turkey to launch attacks in Northern Syria. Pence traveled to turkey to meet with Turkish leaders..

“We went there calling for an immediate cease-fire or more sanctions would be imposed”