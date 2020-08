SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new bus route bringing service to the Mid Valley Industrial Park will be available starting September 8, County of Lackawanna Transit Systems (COLTS) announced.

The new route will include service to the Mid Valley Industrial Park, Valley View Business Park, Jessup Small Business Center and Rock Creek Corporate Center. The loop starts with an outbound trip from the Giant Market in Dickson City and an inbound trip from the Jessup Youth Sports Complex.