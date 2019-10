WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A major change is coming to your neighborhood drug store effective Thursday. It all has to do with how pharmacies fill prescriptions for controlled substances. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains how a new law aims to help in the ongoing fight against opioid abuse.

Hanging on a wall at Harrold's Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre are paper prescriptions dating back to 1909 including some for controlled substances. "So here's another one, morphine," said Harrold's Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Bruce Lefkowitz, RPH.