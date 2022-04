MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday evening brought severe thunderstorms prompting warnings throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. But in some areas, the storms left behind a thing of beauty.

A rainbow shone bright over the CVS on East Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg after severe storms rolled through the region.

A viewer who captured images of it, says it stayed this bright and intense for more than 25 minutes.