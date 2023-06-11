WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a great day for a car show with a cause in West Pittston. American Legion Post 542 of West Pittston held its Annual Vettes for Vets fundraiser.

For $10, you could see all sorts of corvettes in Agolino’s restaurant parking lots. The event also featured food for purchase, and gift basket raffles.

The proceeds support local vets and their families. Some of the money raised goes toward college tuition for children of veterans.

“Anything to support veterans that cannot get out of the VA hospitals, cannot walk, cannot fend for themselves. We help them,” said Vettes for Vets organizer Kery Vermac.

More than 70 corvettes were on display at Sunday’s car show in West Pittston.