WWII Medals Returned

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Purple Heart and a Bronze Star are two of the highest military awards.

Many of those and other awards are sitting in Harrisburg at the Treasury Department — unclaimed.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler shows us how the medals are being brought out of the vault and into the hands of family members.

U-S Army Veteran James Timony of Hazleton served in World War II. He was wounded by German gunfire in 1944 — both of his legs were amputated

“He also lived his entire adult life actually with shrapnel in his back,” Said Mary Timony, James’ Daughter.

After serving in the war — Timony was award a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his sacrifice and service. They were put in a security box at the bank — once him and his wife past away they were sent to Harrisburg to the Treasury Department.

Friday afternoon those medals were brought back to N-E-P-A. Pennsylvania State Treasurer Joe Torsella presented the Timony’s family with the veteran’s awards.

“I couldn’t believe that he had these extra medals. I knew he had a purple heart,” Said Anne Pastorella, James’ Daughter.

Three generations had the opportunity to reminisce about their father, grandfather, and great grandfather’s military accomplishments. Treasurer Torsella set out on a mission to return all military decorations reporter to the treasury as unclaimed property.

“This represents a story of service and sacrifice and heroism and represents someone’s personal connection,” Noted Torsella.

Since January 2018, 178 medals have been returned and several hundred remain unclaimed.

“When we do in a case like this it’s really quite wonderful. It’s among the most gratifying things we do,” Said Torsella.

“Only know what I know about them reading articles in the paper. And I can associate those articles the medals now,” Said Mary Timony.

Learn more about unclaimed property: Link

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.