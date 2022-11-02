MT. POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dating back to the Revolutionary War, women have played many roles in serving our country. From combat boots to heels, a Monroe County veteran is proud of her commitment to showcasing the mark women continue to make in the military.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Claudette Williams knows the meaning of the word “sacrifice.” She served 30 years in the military with multiple tours, and not a thought of regret.

“When you’re serving, you’re looking forward to your 20 years, cause at 20 you can retire, and so when you get to that 20, it’s like, ‘yes I’m at 20 I can retire.’ but then you realize that your service is not completed,” explained Williams, the Women Veterans Museum founder.

As she adjusted to her life as a civilian, Williams made it her goal to share the success of women in the military, which she feels is oftentimes overlooked.

“The museum came about when several times I’ve gone to different locations and I’ve shown my ID and the question would be, ‘Where did your husband serve?’” Williams described.

The Women Veterans Museum in MT. Pocono displays hundreds of memorabilia either bought or donated, with the intent to break the barriers and bring awareness to women who have served their country.

“We can’t forget and we need to be thankful because, without these veterans, we wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be able to have these discussions,” said Marion Jolly, president of Post 509 Auxiliary of VFW.

The museum runs funded by grants, donations, and support provided by other local organizations that aim to empower all women.

“Not only those that are here now making a difference in the community, but those that are coming up behind us. Our daughters, our granddaughters,” stated Charece Sanders, founder of Metamorphosis Women’s Empowerment Initiative.

The museum’s logo showcases boots to heels, a transition Williams says millions of women make serving their country.

The museum is free to visitors, but donations are strongly encouraged.

For more information, visit the Women Veterans Museum’s website and Facebook page.