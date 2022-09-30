WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April 29th, 2007 is a day one Pennsylvania family will never forget. It’s the day their son died in Iraq.

Now his legacy is honored through community programs in northeast Pennsylvania that embody the spirit and dedication of our fighting forces.

A recent community workout at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre honored our fallen veterans in Luzerne County. Part of the event was dedicated to Travis Manion, a marine who died fighting for his country 15 years ago.

The Travis Manion Foundation inspires people to make an impact by serving others.

“So the Travis Manon Foundation started back in ’08/’09 after the Manion family unfortunately lost Travis. They came together and they wanted to honor Travis’ legacy,” said Terrence Fenningham, a mentor at the Travis Manion Foundation.

Manion was shot by enemy fire in Iraq while helping to draw fire away from his wounded teammates during an ambush. For his actions, he was awarded the silver star and bronze star for valor. He’s buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

“We like to give back to our communities as part of that program and one of the things we saw was the Travis Manion Foundation and the ability to conduct a workout in Travis’s honor,” described Master Trooper David Petters of Troop N Hazelton.

“There’s a significance to the workout as far as it was the day Travis died in Iraq. So seven rounds because it was the year 2007. 29 reps on the back squat is the date April 29th, and the 400-meter run is for the 4th month,” explained Fenningham.

Fenningham was classmates with Manion at the Naval Academy and believes his volunteerism with the foundation has had a profound impact on his life and is one of the most important things he can offer.

