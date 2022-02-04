Veterans Voices: Wreaths Across America

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A national organization recognizing fallen war heroes made a recent stop in NEPA. The work that goes into planning the memorial isn’t easy.

It’s called Wreaths Across America and every year around the holidays volunteers make sure that hundreds of decorative memorials are laid down.

On a rainy December day, dozens of volunteers with Wreaths Across America came to sunnyside cemetery in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County. Some brought family sons and daughters to show respect for what the hundreds buried here did for our country.

Nationally, 27,000 cemeteries participate in this annual ritual. Sunnyside saw some 900 wreaths laid down. “blue star mothers NEPA” helped plan the event, beginning in June with a walk through the cemetery.

They actually hand count the gravestones then make sure they match veterans on the cemetery’s list. But the work doesn’t end there.

“Since then it was finding people who weren’t on the cemetery lists because the cemetery list was outdated,” Sean Callahan, of Blue Star Mothers NEPA.

We will then reach out to Wreaths Across America. We talk with our liaison, tell them how many wreaths we have and they ship them out to us.

Callahan says he and his wife walked through the cemetery eight times since last summer to count the veterans laid to rest.

The effort has meaning Callahan’s dad used to take him to lay flags on Memorial Day at each headstone. Volunteers donate to pay for the wreaths. Many simply want to give back to the men and women who gave all for their nation.

“They went online to the website, clicked on a donation. We had some that wanted to lay wreaths at specific headstones for relatives and friends. Others just showed up out of the kindness of their hearts to give back to the community,” stated Callahan.