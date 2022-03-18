EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this week’s Veterans Voices, Wilkes-Barre’s V.A. Dental clinic takes care of more than just cleanings and fillings the technology now allows crowns and dentures in one day.

This is not your father’s dental x-ray machine. It’s a state-of-the-art 3D CT scan, able to see inside the jaw, sinuses, middle and inner ear and the base of the skull.

It can take a 3D image of a single tooth or the entire skull– a big improvement over traditional x-ray.

“The machine will cut that to the exact specifications that we need it to be. It’s extremely precise. It’s the exact same type of restoration that any high-end professional lab in the private sector will be able to provide. For us, we can do it much much quicker,” stated Dr. Jeff Manzo, Chief of Dentistry at the Wilkes-Barre V.A.

The technology is so flexible, doctors at the V.A. can see details of the entire skull at very high resolution– they can even spot cancer if it’s there.

“It will help us in cases of those who need implants, to many diseases we will be able to see them and indiscriminate findings in the sinuses. If the patient has a sinus problem,” said Dr. Tarnjit Saini, Director Residency Program at VA dental clinic.

Crowns and dentures can be done in one day. Shaped, shaded glazed, and ready to wear, same day. The Wilkes-Barre V.A Medical Center is one of only a few in the nation with this same-day technology.