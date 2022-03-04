Veterans Voices: Vietnam Vets Treatment

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The warm hugs and applause we see for military homecomings are common these days, and rightly so.

On this week’s Veterans Voices the anti-war movement in the late 60s and how one veteran recalls the resentment and hostility toward soldiers who simply wanted to return home to their families.

Tom Crawford did 2 tours in Vietnam with the navy seabees in the late 60s. His unit built landing zones, schools, and field hospitals. But returning from that second tour, there were no heroes welcome. In fact, tom recalls what his commanding officer told him the day he returned stateside.

“He told us if we were flying, taking a train or a bus that we needed to get into civilian clothes so that we wouldn’t be harassed,” stated Crawford.

It was a cruel aspect of the vietnam war. Unlike hero status given to those returning from world war two, many soldiers who served in vietnam were portrayed as everything from baby killers to drug addicts.

Crawford says after he got home he vowed never to treat a veteran the way he was treated when he came back from service.