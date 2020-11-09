Veterans Voices: Union County Honor Roll

(WBRE/WYOU) A beautiful monument in central Pennsylvania honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice of war.

the union county world war two honor roll can be found in Mifflinburg.

The monument is the vision of two men– veterans who made great sacrifices of their own to ensure

These patriots’ lives were not forgotten.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sean Coffey spoke with one of them and has the story.

Learn more about the Union County Honor Roll Monument Click Here

For more information or donate contact Doug at mazeppa@ptd.net