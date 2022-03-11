Veterans Voices: Tuskegee Airmen, first African-American military pilot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tuskegee Airmen made history as the first African-American military pilots who fought in World War Two.

One of the last surviving members of the group recently sat down to talk about his time in the military and the racial obstacles he had to endure.

In this edition of Veterans Voices, James Harvey the third didn’t just make history with the Tuskegee Airmen. He went on to a distinguished career in the airforce, becoming the first African American jet fighter to fly in the Korean War. But it came at a price.

“They said we didn’t have the mentality to fly aircraft or operate heavy machinery, we’re inferior to the white man. We were nothing. So, we have to prove them wrong,” stated Harvey.

98-year-old James Harvey the third belonged to the 332nd fighter group, also known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

He tried to enlist with the air corps in 1943 but was turned down because of his race. But a year later he got his wish– receiving his wings as a second lieutenant flying officer. But his teachers didn’t make it easy.

“The instructors called us all kinds of names and do everything to wash us out. And what we had to do was be cool and handle it,” stated Harvey.

His hat is a reminder of Harvey’s most memorable experiences while serving. After the war, his squad was chosen to compete at the first top gun weapons competition.

A 10-day event that included air gunnery at 20,000 feet. He says after instructors bent the rules so a white group of flyers would win, his group still came out on top.

But it took decades for the recognition after the air force refused to add their names to the winner’s list. It wasn’t until 1995 that Harvey and his squad were rightfully recognized as the official winners of the weapons meet.

“Forty-six years. They knew who won. They just didn’t want to recognize us as the winner. That’s the story of our life,” explained Harvey.

Harvey retired in 1965 as a lieutenant colonel after serving a combined 22 years in the u-s army air corps and the united states air force.