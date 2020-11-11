Veterans Voices Tonight at 7 pm on WYOU

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News presents “Veterans Voices”. On this Veterans Day Eyewitness News is honoring our nation’s veterans.

We will share stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice of war. We will also share stories of those who are dedicated to sharing their stories to new generation.

Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor Mark Hiller will share the story of Sgt. Jan Argonish who was killed in action. We will learn how his loved ones are keeping his legacy alive through fundraisers that help area veterans.

Eyewitness News Reporter and Veteran Kevin Hayes will take us to “Camp Freedom” a place that helps veterans as they begin a new life after service. Kevin will also take us inside Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sean Coffey shares the story of the Union County Honor Roll. We will meet one of who dedicated his life to making sure no veteran is forgotten.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler meets up again with veteran Janice Gavern. She continues her mission to bring recognition to women in the military.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat checks in with Col. Chaplain Karen Meeker now station in South Korea. Rachael shares her story of duty to God and Country.

Anchor Nick Toma features the dedication of the veterans behind the Scranton Memorial.

And Photojournalist Joseph Butash talks with the organizers of the Archbald Memorial.

We will also feature our own Judge Tom Munley who was recently honored during a New York Mets game.