EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veterans organization has done some incredible fundraising for the V.A. Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre including buying a new bingo machine.

In this week’s Veterans Voices the bingo machine is just the beginning of the wonderful work, one Luzerne County group is doing to make the lives of our veterans that much brighter.

Helping out the local V.A. has been something of a pet project for the Polish American Veterans (P.A.V.) Club. For more than two decades the club’s 1700 members have raised tens of thousands of dollars, mostly through a popular golf tournament.

“It seems to be something that’s really fun for them and they enjoy it. They have a day out of enjoyment. That’s what we want to see. They’re our heroes,” said Joe Mravcak, committee member, P.A.V. Club.

The money helps pay for a Christmas party, St. Patrick’s party, and a Summer picnic where veterans are bussed in for the event. But when club members heard the V.A. was in need of a new bingo machine, they delivered to the tune of $14,000.

“Jim Spagnola, the Luzerne County Veterans Representative, came to us. He wanted to try to raise the money to buy this machine and he was going to go to other organizations. So he asked us to spearhead the charge,” said Mravcak.

They even help pay for bingo prizes and refreshments. The club also donated more than four thousand dollars to the V.A.’s art therapy program. Organizers say our veterans deserve every bit of help they can get.

“Some of them don’t have relatives anymore. They have injuries or they’re regressing in care. Organizations like our P.A.V., they’re fundraising helps supplement their socialization, let’s say,” explained Drew Durako, committee member.

The P.A.V.’s golf tournament is May 12 at the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course.