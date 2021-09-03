Veterans Voices: Patriots Cove

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Patriots cove has gained a reputation as a place that helps veterans and first responders heal amid the beauty of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and now it’s welcoming caregivers right alongside beaver run.

On this week’s veterans voices, it started as a home 4 years ago to guide our war heroes to a healthier mental state through fishing, hunting and enjoying the great outdoors, but soon became so much more.

Veteran Jeff Swire and his wife, Melissa bought this beautiful piece of Noxen Township land in 2017, but they never planned to keep it for themselves. They started with one home to provide shelter for guests. They built handicap-accessible trails in the woods, helping guide veterans and first responders to a healthier life and better mental state.

“When my husband was injured in Iraq I had no one. I was completely alone and I just had nowhere to turn, the caregiver really has peace of mind to know that their spouse is being taken care of and they can fully relax and unwind and pamper themselves,” said Melissa.

Patriots cove is now a place for caregivers. The caregiver cottage and community center sleeps four, has a kitchen, dining room, library, and a classroom. It’s a place to paint, create essential oils, and learn about veteran resources. Now this place is helping close to 100 people a year.

“It’s a place I can rest with them and create those relationships with other kindred spirits and it’s so much more therapeutic than anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Melissa.

“We want to make sure that the quality of care and the activities that we provide for both the spouses and the veterans are diverse enough that we can reach the maximum men and women that are in need,” said Jeff.

Patriots cove continues to expand, they’re in the process of building a bunkhouse to fit at least six more veterans.