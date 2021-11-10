Veterans Voices: Patriots Cove

NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Healing the hearts of veterans by connecting them with the outdoors. That’s the mission of a non-profit in Wyoming County that continues to expand its programs.



Patriots Cove continuously changes to fit the needs of veterans. Tim Middleton, an Army veteran sights in his crossbow for the deer, turkey, and bear hunting season, an activity added to the cove.

“I’m going to shoot what comes across. I’m not looking for a trophy. I want to take home a cooler full,” Middleton told Eyewitness News.

This is Middleton’s first time hunting in decades.

“It’s been a long time since I hunted and I don’t really remember too much about it,” he explained.

The Cove’s founders, Jeff and his wife Melissa Swire, turned their 30-acre land into a place to host veterans.

Healing their hearts and mind with comradery between men and women who share so much in common. All while partaking in outdoor activities.

“To spend that time that we need together to find resources, to find the strength within each other to keep moving forward in our lives,” said Swire.

Four veterans, three from North Carolina and one from Pennsylvania will hunt for four days.

“There are four other properties, four different landowners that support this operation with almost a total of 400 acres of useable property,” Swire added.

“It’s going to be a great experience and I’m pretty sure I got confidence all of us is going to get something,” noted Michael Ivey, Army veteran.

Michael Ivey has got a glimpse at what might come his way. Trail cameras have been set up to capture wildlife in the area. Volunteers built food plots and installed “shooting huts”. Some of which are handicap accessible.

“It’s going to be an enjoyable event and we’re just trying to make it where they are going to have a good time, said Ivey.

When not hunting, veterans can enjoy the calm and peacefulness that Patriot’s Cove offers.

“Just come sit down by the stream. It relaxes you. It gives you that peace,” noted Ivey.

Learn more about Patriot’s Cove by visiting their website.