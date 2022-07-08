WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Female veterans are the fastest-growing population of VA patients, and now there’s a whole host of services in Luzerne County helping them navigate the system.

That’s the focus of this week’s Veterans Voices.

The women’s veterans healthcare program has been a part of our local VA Since 2017. It’s specifically designed for women veterans, giving them the same level of high-quality medical treatment as men.

“The providers enjoy those veterans they work with and our women veterans really appreciate the care they receive in that inclusive environment, for women only,” said Amanda Olaviany, the Women’s Veterans’ program manager.

The care is gender-specific. The program uses a designated women’s health provider with additional training and education on specific women’s veterans health care needs, including contraceptive care, family planning, cervical cancer, and breast cancer screenings. Mental health evaluations and treatments are also included.

VA officials said there are about 10,000 women veterans in NEPA, but only around 3,500 are enrolled in the VA system. Sometimes it’s just a matter of getting the word out.

“Certainly we want to invite and extend that opportunity for women veterans across all of our counties to see if they’re eligible for services with the VA,” Olaviany explained.

The VA celebrated Women’s Veterans Recognition day on June 12th, marking the day in 1948 when women became part of the regular armed forces.

Now more than 2 million women veterans live in the US.