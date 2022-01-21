Veterans Voices: Lone Star Flight Museum

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Airpower has played a part in so many key battles in American History and now a museum is dedicated to historic planes flown in combat, and beyond.

On this week’s Veterans Views we’ll get to see an incredible collection showcasing aircraft that protected our freedom from past to present.

The Lone Star Flight Museum is a collection of private aircraft, showcasing planes flown in military wars, exhibits and flight simulations, to educate and preserve history.

“These airplanes that surround me were built by hands of people. They didn’t miraculously appear. And so what we want to do is we want young people to come out and understand that the story behind these airplanes is something that they can be a part of in the future,” explained President

Doug Owens, Lone Star Flight Museum.

Retired Lieutenant General Doug Owens, now serves as President and CEO of the museum. He’s flown all over the world, 33 years in the Air Force. He says he wants to use his years of experience for the advancement of others.

“It’s not about flying the airplanes for me anymore, it’s about inspiring that next generation to come and do great things,” said Owens.

One of the main attractions of the museum is the 1970 twin Comanche flown around the world twice by a mother and daughter pair.

“As it sits among all these warbirds and all these examples of great technology, that little airplane is a true national artifact,” Owens explained.

The lone star flight museum houses some 40,000 aircraft.