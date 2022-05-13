EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping veterans fight the right path. A new program at Keystone College is helping veterans take education to the next level.

On this week’s Veterans Voices, sometimes the only thing standing in the way of a veteran and a well-paying career is a certification but now a local organization is connecting vets with employers and it’s making a big difference.

It’s known as the veterans stand together “Vest” for short. Members of “Vest” met recently with Keystone College officials to iron out a program designed to get veterans back into the workforce.

The program will not only kick start careers but further their studies at the college. The best part is it’s free.

“The tuition for all the programs that Vest offers are from a grant so it’s at no cost to the students. In fact, students also receive money for equipment, supplies, and job placement,” explained Mark Treston, Mark Treston, chief academic officer part of veterans stand together.

“Vest” believes Keystone College was the perfect fit because it already offers many of the certifications to fully access funding.

Veterans can enroll and get certified in a few weeks in everything from nursing assistant to cyber security to logistics and supply chain specialist. Courses are available online or in person. “Vest” officials say they’re success speaks for itself.

“Our security program has a 97% placement rate. Our program management program has an 85 percent placement rate. It’s been successful because we are supportive services to help insulate the veterans while they’re getting educated and align them with job placement, and rental assistance,” stated George Casillas, founder of veterans stand together.

“Vest” will even help vets find suits for job interviews, everything you’d need for long-term education plans. “Vest” began 6 years ago in California and now have programs in five states, including Pennsylvania.

Along with their vocational division, “Vest” has a housing division and a homeless outreach, mental health division.