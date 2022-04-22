EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local artist was part of a hand-picked group of soldiers who fought in world war two not with guns, but with deception and creativity. Now he and many others are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

This week’s Veterans Voices, it’s a story right out of Hollywood about a group of soldiers including a NEPA man on a secret mission creating a sort-of traveling roadshow of phony convoys and deception on the battlefield.

It fooled the enemy and helped win the war.

His name is John H. Kennedy, a Pittston-born artist who played a key role in helping the allies win world war two. But don’t look for him in the history books. Kennedy was part of the “ghost army”.

A top-secret military unit designed to confuse and distract enemy troops in Europe. They did it by building and deploying inflatable tanks, artillery even fake soldiers.

The idea was to fool german pilots just enough to waste time and ammunition. The ploy worked. It worked so well, that the army didn’t want to let anyone else know about it.

“It was secret for more than 50 years after world war two because it worked. The army wanted to preserve that deception capability in case another war came along during that time. I think that because it was a secret for so long it never got written into the history books,” explained Rick Beyer, president of the ghost army legacy project.

Historians calculate the ghost army helped save around 30,000 American lives by staging dozens of deception operations from France to Germany.

Official recognition finally came in February when President Biden signed the ghost army congressional gold medal act, the highest honor bestowed by Congress.

The president of the ghost army legacy project Rick Beyer says many of the soldiers in the unit were artists, including Kennedy who heard about the group through a relative.

“His aunt heard a radio broadcast in Chicago that the army was looking for artists. She called long-distance, a big deal at that time in the 1940s, to her nephew saying that he should be looking into this. And that’s how he ends up in the ghost army,” stated Beyer.

Beyer says the soldiers even hung out at local cafes, spinning counterfeit stories for spies who may have been nearby.

“This is a unit that used creativity and imagination and illusion to save lives and help win the war and they kept quiet about it for more than 50 years.”

John H. Kennedy’s daughter Lynn tells us after the war he got a degree in advertising art and design from the University of the arts in Philadelphia, and he continued to draw until a couple of months before he died in Vermont in 2013.