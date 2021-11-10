Veterans Voices: Folds of Honor

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —More than 170 golfers hit the links at the Clinton Country Club In Mill Hall. The local golf tournament is part of a national organization called the Folds of Honor.

They partner with the Professional Golfers’ Association to provide educational scholarships to military families.

Chad Anthony is the tournament director.

“Folds of Honor gives scholarships to wounded and fallen soldiers’ family members. Each scholarship is a $5,000 scholarship. There are some universities out there, with that $5,000 scholarship, their tuition is actually paid for the year,” Anthony told us.

Jerry Moore’s children earned scholarships through the program.

The Vietnam veteran from Muncy says he is happy to be out on the golf course thanking everyone who supports military families.

“It is just a good place to be and a great day for them. And the result is, five or six more kids will get scholarships through this tournament,” he explained.

More than 35,000 scholarships have been awarded since the national program began in 2007.

Chris Spangler of Montgomery started playing in the local tournament when it teed off six years ago.

“You know golf is fun as it is on its own. But for a cause like this, we are out here having a good time golfing, knowing that we will be able to put some scholarships through, is a feeling that makes you feel good about it in the process.”

John Heist is with the Montoursville American Legion. One of the many local sponsors of the tournament. They say while the golfers do keep score… the real winners are the military families.

“It’s beautiful, it’s fun, a good time. The comradery, with everybody having a good time. And we are doing great things for charity,” said Heist, Montoursville American Legion Post #104 Commander.

You can learn more about Folds of Honor by visiting their website.