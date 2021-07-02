Veterans Voices: Fight4Vets

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — A small non-profit in our area is helping veterans when they can’t find help anywhere else.

On this week’s Veterans Voices, there’s a small and relatively new veterans service organization doing some great work in our area and they say the best is yet to come.

“We help vets who have fallen on bad times,” Fight4Vets vice president Andy Chomko said.

And Fight4Vets out of Scranton has been doing exactly that for six years now. They’re gearing up for an upcoming golfing fundraiser, but it’s not their first big event.

Success came early on during a charity boxing match. They raised $10,000 and donated all of it to the Gino Merli Center. But many times the money helps fill the gaps the V.A. won’t cover. Everything from utility bills to mortgages. They’ve paid for service dogs and even built adaptive living ramps.

“Veterans have issues come up all the time that the V.A. can’t get to. That’s when they turn to us,” Fight4Vets co-founder Sean Manley said.

Chomko is a co-founder who served two tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He says some vets get hit with financial hardship when they return stateside and that’s where his organization really makes a difference, especially in a health crisis.

“There was a local veteran in NEPA diagnosed with cancer. We were able to do an online fundraiser. Within days we gave them over $10,000. Within days!” Chomko said.

That effort paid for life-saving chemotherapy. Anyone can apply through assistant request forms on the Fight4Vets website.

Fight4Vets says it’s raised more than $50,000 and all of the money stays in NEPA.