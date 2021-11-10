Veterans Voices: Bloomsburg University Military Center

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University is committed to helping its military and veteran students save time and money while earning their degrees.

“I would not be here at Bloomsburg University if it were not for this office and the programs that stem from here,” stressed Jared Stump, Senior, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

The Military And Veterans Resources Center At Bloomsburg University plays an important role on campus. The center tends to the unique needs of veterans and military students who are furthering their education.

Fellow veterans operate the center guiding students with their studies. Program and services specific to the military and veterans’ students give them what they need to succeed on a new career path.

Stump adds, “I’ve made my closest friends since exiting the military and I’ve been motivated because of them, because of the resources here to do significantly better in school than I ever had before the military.”



One of those resources is the military academic credit review board.

It’s an individualized process that ensures military service and experience counts as class credit.

Bloomsburg University is the only college in the state that currently offers it.

“I was personally able to get 37 credits from the MAC-RB program which helped me cut about a year and a half off of my college career here. So it saved me a lot of money and a lot of time and was very useful for me, and I know that it’s been very useful for other students as well so the importance of that can’t be overstated,” explained D. Frank, Senior, US Army Reserve Veteran.

As part of their commitment to those still in active service, students in the military office prepare care packages for peers deployed overseas and their families.

The Military Resource Center at Bloomsburg University is a lifeline for the students. Many agree the guidance, programs, and friendships formed here are the steppingstones to succeed in the next chapter of their lives.

“Being able to come down to the office and be with students who are like me or can help me as I have just started this journey, it’s really helpful,” said Kimberly Speece, Freshman, U.S. Army National Guard Member.

You can learn more about the Bloomsburg University Military Center on their website.