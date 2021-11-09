Veterans Voices 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) Thank you for Joining the Eyewitness News Team for “Veterans Voices” an hour-long special program honoring our veterans. Below are the links for more information on the stories we featured.
Links:
Bloomsburg University Military Center https://www.bloomu.edu/offices-directory/military-and-veterans-resources
Folds of Honor https://foldsofhonor.org/
Janice Gavern Email Janice at pa.womenveterans@gmail.com
Patriots Cove https://www.patriotscove.org/
Camp Freedom http://www.campfreedompa.org/
Valor Quilts https://www.jeffersongrange1384pa.org/
PA Treasury Department https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/