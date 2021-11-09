Veterans Voices 2021

Veterans Voices
(WBRE/WYOU) Thank you for Joining the Eyewitness News Team for “Veterans Voices” an hour-long special program honoring our veterans.   Below are the links for more information on the stories we featured.  

Links:

Bloomsburg University Military Center   https://www.bloomu.edu/offices-directory/military-and-veterans-resources

Folds of Honor   https://foldsofhonor.org/

Janice Gavern   Email Janice at  pa.womenveterans@gmail.com

Patriots Cove   https://www.patriotscove.org/

Camp Freedom    http://www.campfreedompa.org/

Valor Quilts   https://www.jeffersongrange1384pa.org/

PA Treasury Department https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/

