(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Please enjoy Veterans Voices 2019.

Mark Hiller features the work of Veterans Court in Lackawanna County. Learn how the court is designed to help veterans who may have had a scrape with the law get back on track in life.

Meet Janice Gavern, an Air Force Veteran and a very strong advocate for women in the military who has a unique presentation to highlight military service. Cody Butler will have Janice’s story.

Nick Toma will sit down with Judge Tom Munley to hear about the Judge’s service in Vietnam and his journey home and how it changed and inspired him to be a voice for veterans- and host of Eyewitness News Veterans Views.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the story of Claudette Williams, a Retired Sergeant Major and proud veteran from Monroe County. She wanted to give women veterans like herself a voice- so she opened a museum dedicated to women in the military in Monroe County