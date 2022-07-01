EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— On this week’s Veterans Voices, the story of two brothers. One paid the ultimate price in world war two, the other, dedicated his life to telling his brother’s story, including a birthday wish to see his sibling’s gravesite thousand of miles away from northeast Pennsylvania.

“Received your telegram today and that sure will be great.”

101-year-old World War Two Navy veteran Harold Gary and Patti Jo Caterson met by accident. She’s a local honor flight board member and a few years ago the two were paired up on a flight. She said it didn’t take long to realize Harold had a story that would change her life.

“He’s such a humble, kind giving human being. To be able to give to someone else who’s like that, it’s very rewarding,” said Patti Jo Caterson, Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

Harold told her about his younger brother Dan, a pilot who died in combat in world war two. Dan wrote to Harold often when stationed overseas., and Harold ultimately published those letters in a book titled “Letters from Dan” in the early 80s.

The two bonded over those incredible letters and Harold’s own stories of his time as a navy sub-hunter, so when it came time for Harold’s 101st birthday, Patty Jo decided she wanted to do something special. So she and her husband took Harold to Belgium to visit his brother Dan’s grave, a moment Harold said he never thought he’d experience.

“It’s going to be amazing because no one in my family has ever had the chance. That this has opened up for me, it’s emotional and means an awful lot,” said Harold Gary.

“He’s a very good storyteller, very captivating. And as much as he idolized his brother, I thought that it was important for Harold to go full circle and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” explained Patti Jo Caterson.

The trip included a red carpet arrival and private tour at the museum and airfield in England dedicated to his brother’s flight group, the 57th bomber squadron. Harold said getting to pay final respects at his brother’s gravesite was an emotional experience but one he needed to have.

“It’s where my brother has been and what he’s done. And if I can learn a little bit more about him and what he went through, it’s rewarding,” Harold Gary said.

Sometimes his brother’s words from all those years ago become a bit too much for Harold and, as his guardian, Patti Jo is ready with a hug of support.

“It’s ok. We’ll take a time out”

Just one of the many special moments between two inseparable friends from different eras, sharing love of country, and honor for those who fought so hard to protect it.

Harold was able to visit his brother’s gravesite on D-Day, June sixth. Harold is still active by the way, he still walks 2 miles a day.