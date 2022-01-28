Veterans Views: Honoring Guard Recruit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s often the last and most important way our country remembers its veterans, an honor guard salute. But it’s getting harder to find volunteers to perform the service.

In this edition of Veterans Voices, we meet one group hoping to beef up the number of volunteers to perform this solemn and important duty.

This honor guard detachment out of Ohio is becoming a rare breed making sure of the details one week every two months at this Ohio cemetery.

The group made up of mostly retired service members from all five branches, travels around the state to make sure those who served are given thanks from a grateful nation.

The group is supporting a family saying goodbye to a man who served proudly in the U.S. Coast guard. Everything has to be just right, from the final walk to the final salute.

But this group of dedicated volunteers isn’t getting any younger. The youngest are in their 60s the oldest, in their 90s. Most come from local VFWS, American Legions or are area Vietnam veterans. Younger members simply aren’t joining.

“People who are in their 40s, 50s and 60s, to join any of the veteran’s groups to step up to the plate and help us honor our brothers and sisters, those folks who we bury here are their brothers and sisters as well,” stated Charles Dudley, retired coast guard chief.

Volunteers are essential not only at the national cemetery but throughout the VA system. Many dedicate their time, but there’s always a need for more.

“The VA volunteers in northeast Ohio give over 100 thousand volunteer hours so that speaks volumes to the levels of support we have in the community but we also welcome more volunteers to come help out in our medical center.”